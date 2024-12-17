Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Luxury 50-unit multifamily for sale in Downtown NOLA

ELIFIN® is pleased to present the Constance Lofts, a luxury multifamily property in the heart of Downtown New Orleans. Featuring 50 meticulously designed units and zoning for a hotel license, this property offers unparalleled flexibility, with 24 units currently operating as short-term rentals. Situated one block from the National WWII Museum and surrounded by cultural landmarks like Lafayette Square and the Ogden Museum, Constance Lofts is at the nexus of art, history, and fine living. Steps from acclaimed dining and nightlife destinations, with effortless access to US 90 Business, this offering embodies sophistication and strong income potential. Contact Benji Azar at 504-289-7750 for pricing guidance and click here to view the listing.