Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Long term NNN leased investment property

2027 N Harco is a 100% leased investment opportunity. It is occupied by a private equity-backed tenant and there are 7+ years remaining on the initial term, with a 5-year renewal option. The current lease includes 3% increases each year and NNN fees. The tenant, Accutemp, is owned by private equity firm, Turnpoint Services, based out of Louisville, Kentucky. There is a $2.75 million capital investment, funded by the tenant, currently underway and set to be completed in October 2023. The property is comprised of a ±43,500 SF office warehouse on ±5.01 acres and it is listed below appraised value. Call Alex Ruch at 225-485-0238 or click here to view the listing.