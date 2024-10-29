Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Live and work – auto shop with house 

Now available for sale, 9695 Hooper Road is a unique ±3.48-acre property featuring a ±4,000 SF auto repair shop and a renovated ±2,200 SF, 4-bed/2-bath home. The shop offers six ±14-foot roll-up doors, ideal for automotive or industrial use, alongside a laydown yard, storage areas, and a second ±1,400 SF shop. The updated home, renovated in 2017, includes a whole-house generator, covered porches, and an above-ground pool. Zoned B-3 and located in the rapidly growing city of Central, this property is perfect for investors or owner-occupants. Contact Alex Ruch at 225.485.0238 for more details and click here to view the listing.