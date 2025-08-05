Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Like-new 8,400 SF warehouse near Airline Highway

Built in 2021, 2063 Dallas Dr. is a ±8,400 SF like-new warehouse offering modern functionality in a prime industrial location. The building features three 14’ roll-up doors, 20’ eave height, and three-phase power, making it well-suited for a range of heavy industrial uses. Zoned M2 (heavy commercial), the site is about 2 minutes from South Choctaw Drive and Airline Highway, providing seamless connectivity to Baton Rouge’s major commercial corridors. Its efficient layout and recent construction present a low-maintenance, move-in-ready opportunity for end-users or investors. Contact Alex Ruch at 225.485.0238 or click here for more details.