Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Large Florida Boulevard property neighboring BRCC

This versatile, one-story building sits at the hard corner of Florida Boulevard and Cloud Drive adjacent to the Mid City Tower and Baton Rouge Community College. The lot (about 2.05 acres) is situated on a full block between Cloud Drive and S. Fairfax Avenue, and boasts approximately 229 feet of frontage along busy Florida Boulevard (about 42,297 daily traffic). The 33,000+ square-foot building could be utilized as office, retail, educational, or institutional use and contains multiple offices, classrooms, and large training/meeting rooms that can seat about 150 people. The property also features a large parking lot in the rear that can accommodate over 100 vehicles. View the listing here