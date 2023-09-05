Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: LaQuinta Hotel near Tanger Outlet and Lamar-Dixon

Now available for sale, this hotel is a 60-room LaQuinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham located off I-10 at the Hwy. 30 exit in Gonzales. It is equipped with a pool, brand-new gym, and a cafe. The hotel is fully operational and has undergone substantial renovations under current ownership. The property is in a rapidly developing corridor between Tanger Outlet Mall and Cabela’s Outfitters with recently completed nearby projects that include Walk-Ons and Olive Garden. The hotel additionally capitalizes on the heavy tourism produced by the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center just three minutes away. Call Jacob Loveland at 800.895.9329 or click here to view the listing.