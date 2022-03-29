Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Land for sale fronting Perkins and Staring

This unique parcel sits between Staring Lane and Perkins Road with frontage and access to both roads. It is located just south of the Essen Lane/Perkins Road intersection which sees 43,144 vehicles per day. The ±2.25-acre property has approximately 166 feet of frontage on Perkins Road, 82.5 feet of frontage on Staring Lane, and is one mile south of I-10 near the Baton Rouge Health District. It is well positioned between dense retail and office developments with residential areas to the south along Staring Lane, and is zoned C2 for heavy commercial. Click here to view full listing.