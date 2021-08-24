Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Land for sale between Government and BRCC

This 1.68-acre parcel is located in Mid City just 255 feet off Government Street. It sits between a new Lake Urgent Care development and the campus of Baton Rouge Community College. This stretch of Government Street, between S. Foster Drive and Jefferson Highway, features Baton Rouge dining staples like Superior Grill, Government Taco, and Soji which drive consistent attention and traffic to the area. The parcel has 224 feet of frontage and is zoned C-1 (light commercial) allowing for many concepts including most commercial, retail, office, and some multifamily. View the listing here.