Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Investment property occupied by Baton Rouge General for sale

Now available for sale, 5353 Florida Blvd. is a premier office/medical investment with Baton Rouge General as the anchor tenant. With over $1,000,000 invested in renovations in 2015, Baton Rouge General has occupied the first floor for a family medicine practice since 2016. The second floor offers ±9,848 square feet of fully customizable space, ideal for being utilized by an owner operator or built out for additional rental revenue. Positioned directly across from the BRCC Mid City campus and minutes from Amazon’s new facility, the property boasts exceptional visibility and accessibility. Call Jacob Loveland for more information at 225.460.0877 and view the listing here.