Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Industrial sale leaseback w/ national environmental firm

11628 S Choctaw Dr is a ±32,000 SF facility featuring ±16,000 SF of warehouse space with 28’ eave height, a freight elevator, two truck-high docks, and two grade-level doors with ramps. The ±16,000 SF office area includes private offices, an executive conference room, a training room, two break rooms, restrooms, and storage. Separate exterior access points enable multi-tenant use. Offered as a sale-leaseback with SEMS Inc.—a Baton Rouge-based environmental consulting firm with 30+ years’ experience and seven Southeastern offices. SEMS underutilizes some space, offering an opportunity to acquire an industrial facility with a stable, long-term tenant. Contact Alex Ruch at 225-485-0238 or click here for details.