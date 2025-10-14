Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Industrial flex space with 12 doors in Gonzales

Now for sale, 42392 Black Bayou Road is a ±15,750 SF corner office/warehouse located about five minutes from Airline Highway. The property includes 12 roll-up doors measuring 14’ high by 20’ wide, three-phase power, an 18-wheeler alignment rack, and ample on-site parking that supports both office and industrial operations. For additional details, click here or contact Cade McNabb at 985.991.0580 for details.