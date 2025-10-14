Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Industrial flex space with 12 doors in Gonzales

Now for sale, 42392 Black Bayou Road is a ±15,750 SF corner office/warehouse located about five minutes from Airline Highway. The property includes 12 roll-up doors measuring 14’ high by 20’ wide, three-phase power, an 18-wheeler alignment rack, and ample on-site parking that supports both office and industrial operations. For additional details, click here or contact Cade McNabb at 985.991.0580 for details.
Home Newsletters Hide from Home Page Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Industrial flex space...