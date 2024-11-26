Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Industrial facility with cold storage and laydown

Now available for sale, 13019 Plank Road is a ±41,283 SF industrial facility on ±18.86 acres, ideal for storage, cold storage, or distribution. The property includes 11 dock-high doors, a large laydown yard, and a ±3,375 SF building fronting Plank Road. The main structure features ±3,000 SF office space, ±26,788 SF warehouse space, and ±8,120 SF cooler space with clear heights from 16 to 30 feet. Fully equipped with fire sprinklers, dock levelers, and secure fencing, this property is located about 2 miles north of Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport (BTR). Contact Alex Ruch at 225.485.0238 for more details and click here to view the listing.