Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Income-producing portfolio in Denham Springs Antique District

Now for sale, 311 S Range Avenue is a 7-building portfolio at the highly visible intersection of S. Range Avenue and Florida Avenue SW, boasting ±34,639 daily traffic. Six buildings are tenant-occupied, providing immediate income, while one building is owner-occupied and scheduled to be vacated upon sale or a new lease (currently listed). Located just minutes from I-12, this property enjoys excellent access and growth potential. With ±558 feet of dual frontage, ample parking, and proximity to Walmart, Planet Fitness, and other national tenants, this opportunity is ideal for investors, owner occupants, or redevelopers. Contact Jacob Loveland at 225.460.0877 or click here for more details.