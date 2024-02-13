Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Hurricane-resistant office warehouse with redundant power

Available for sale or for lease, this ±20,873 SF warehouse, built to withstand hurricanes, was previously a data center and is fully climate-controlled with sophisticated HVAC and power systems supported by dual substations and 480v/277 three-phase power. The property prioritizes security with keyless entry, gated parking, and an advanced monitoring system. It features a freight dock with a 20′ door and hydraulic lift, emergency facilities, and is equipped with a 10GB redundant fiber line for superior connectivity. It’s also ideal for operations demanding robust power distribution, high security, and resilience against extreme weather. Contact Cole Brewton at 936.585.3132 for more information. Click here to view listing.