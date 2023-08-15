Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Historic office building and parking lot for sale



618 Main St. is a historic office building located in downtown Baton Rouge. Two tenants occupy the building, and the current owner will lease back an additional ±6,087 RSF at sale, leaving ±8,735 RSF available. Anchored by the Palmintier Law Group, this unique property fronts Main Street only four blocks from the Louisiana State Capitol grounds. The property also includes an off-street parking lot, a rarity for downtown. 618 Main St. presents the perfect opportunity for an owner occupant to utilize the existing income to offset expenses, or for an investor to capitalize on its unique features and bring it to full occupancy. Call Fabian Edwards at 800.895.9329 or click here to view the listing.