Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Property for sale on Airline, address confidential

Now available for sale, this property offers a prime commercial opportunity with ±275 feet of frontage on Airline Highway, where approximately ±43,064 cars pass daily. Currently operated by a furniture business, it includes ±43,000 SF of mostly climate-controlled office/showroom and functional warehouse space, plus a ±4-acre lay down yard. Strategically located for business efficiency, it’s just minutes from Greenwell Springs Road, I-110, and Florida Boulevard. The property is zoned C2-heavy commercial, making it ideal for a variety of uses in a major thoroughfare connecting Opelousas to New Orleans. Call Alex at 225.485.0238 or click here to view the listing.
Home Newsletters Hide from Home Page Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Property for sale...