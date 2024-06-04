Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Property for sale on Airline, address confidential

Now available for sale, this property offers a prime commercial opportunity with ±275 feet of frontage on Airline Highway, where approximately ±43,064 cars pass daily. Currently operated by a furniture business, it includes ±43,000 SF of mostly climate-controlled office/showroom and functional warehouse space, plus a ±4-acre lay down yard. Strategically located for business efficiency, it’s just minutes from Greenwell Springs Road, I-110, and Florida Boulevard. The property is zoned C2-heavy commercial, making it ideal for a variety of uses in a major thoroughfare connecting Opelousas to New Orleans. Call Alex at 225.485.0238 or click here to view the listing.