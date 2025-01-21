Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: High-visibility big box retail in Amazon Corridor

Now available for lease, Suite D at 9001 Florida Blvd. is a ±18,300 SF big box retail suite previously occupied by Office Depot. This highly visible property benefits from frontage on Florida Boulevard, one of Baton Rouge’s busiest thoroughfares with ±31,514 vehicles passing daily, and offers pylon signage for maximum exposure. Neighboring tenants include Northern Tool + Equipment, Guitar Center, and Shoe Carnival, with nearby national retailers such as Walmart, Lowe’s, and the new Amazon Fulfillment Center. The property features multiple access points to a shared parking lot, ensuring convenience for customers. Contact Will Chadwick at 225.368.7667 for more details and click here to see the listing.