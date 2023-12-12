Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Hard corner lot on Highway 1 in New Roads

Now available for sale or lease, this ±0.64-acre parcel is located on the signalized corner of Highway 1 and Hospital Road, the primary retail corridor of New Roads. The property is surrounded by national tenants including Burger King, Walmart, McDonald’s, Murphy’s, Take 5, Sonic, Taco Bell, Subway and Exxon. The corridor also features the Pointe Coupee General Hospital and numerous local hot spots. The lot is currently zoned C-3 (highway commercial) and has two access points. Call Gabrielle Zia at 225.200.0302 for more information or click here to view listing.