Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Gras Town Plaza now for sale

Gras Town Plaza is a three-story office building in downtown Baton Rouge located on the southeast corner of the N. 4th Street and Main Street intersection across from One America Place. Built in the 1950s and originally the Gordon movie theater, it features a secure gated parking lot with 33 spaces, recently renovated suites, and convenient access to the State Capitol and many downtown attractions. Gras Town Plaza presents an opportunity for a buyer/business to occupy a portion of the building, or for an investor to add upside by leasing the remaining space. Please do not disturb tenants. Call George at 225.659.8654. View the listing here.