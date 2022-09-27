Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Traffic problem? This will fix it

Siegen-Perkins Plaza is a highly visible retail center located near the Siegen Lane/Perkins Road intersection (±55,605 VPD). The center includes multiple access points from Siegen Lane and an access drive to Perkins Road. Space is available ranging from 1,400 to 2,000 square feet. This grocery-anchored retail center is in a prime location in south Baton Rouge across Siegen Lane from a recently announced, new charter school. The area boasts some of the strongest economic demographics in the city. Surrounding businesses and co-tenants include Winn-Dixie, Starbucks, GNC, Calandro’s Supermarket, The Ambrosia Bakery, Walgreens, Benny’s Car Wash, and many others. View full listing.