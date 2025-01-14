Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Goodwill Technical College on Canal Street for sale

Now for sale, 2740 Canal St. is a three-story standalone property in the prestigious Canal Street corridor of New Orleans. Currently configured as a technical college, the building features 15+ offices, classrooms, computer labs, and break rooms, all with views of the iconic Canal Street oaks and streetcar. Elevator access, recent HVAC replacements, and ample parking—secured in a ground-level garage and adjacent lot—enhance its appeal. Zoned HU-MU, the property offers redevelopment potential for multifamily or mixed-use applications. Goodwill Technical College is relocating, and the building will be vacant upon sale. Contact Will Chadwick at 225.368.7667 for more details and click here to view the listing.