Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Garden office building for sale on Bluebonnet Business Corridor

Now for sale, 5015 Bluebonnet Blvd offers a rare opportunity to position your business along Baton Rouge’s premier professional corridor. Previously a dental office, the space is ideal for various medical or professional uses. Located in the sought-after Estancia office park, it includes monument signage directly on high-traffic Bluebonnet Blvd. The property boasts excellent access to I-10, the Mall of Louisiana, Perkins Road, and major throughways—making it a prime and convenient location for clients and staff alike. For more info, contact Fabian Edwards at 985-974-8301 or click here.