Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Functional warehouse with Class A office space

Now available for sale or lease, 10060 Mammoth Ave. is a versatile office warehouse with ±14,420 SF total, including ±2,920 SF of Class A office space with 12-foot ceilings. It features two warehouse spaces: one with ±4,000 SF under a 24-foot eave and another with ±7,500 SF under a 16-foot eave. The property has 30 parking spaces, a dock high door for easy loading, and a secure laydown yard. Positioned about five minutes from Airline Highway, this property is ideal for businesses needing quality office and functional warehouse space in a strategic industrial-dense location. Call Alex at 225.485.0238 and click here to view the listing.