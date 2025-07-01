Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Fully occupied New Orleans retail center

ELIFIN ® is pleased to offer the property at 3131 Veterans Boulevard in Metairie, for sale with an asking price of $13.3 million. This fully occupied retail property is approximately 31,000 square feet and is situated on a ±1.59-acre lot just off the highly traveled N. Causeway Boulevard. Tenants include the popular Sushi Nami and Nothing Bundt Cakes, along with Massage Envy, MC Bank, Nemo Nail Spa, and BAM Dental Group. There is also a billboard lease in place. Multiple rooftop air conditioning units were replaced, and a new elevator was installed in 2024. Contact Brady Becker or Adrien Foley at 800.895.9329, or click here for more information.