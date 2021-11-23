Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Freestanding retail building with kitchen on Florida

Formerly Baum’s Bakery, this freestanding retail building is located on Florida Boulevard near the intersection of Florida and S. Wooddale. The property has 100 feet of frontage on Florida, sees 44,155 vehicles per day, and is only .7 miles from the Airline Highway intersection. The first floor consists of 10,904 square feet with a large retail area, generous counter space, display windows, and an existing kitchen. The 1,009-square-foot second floor consists of a two-bedroom apartment. Call Will Chadwick at 225.368.7667. View the listing here.