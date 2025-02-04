Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Former Lettermans on Government Street for sale

ELIFIN® is pleased to announce that 4726 Government Street, formerly occupied by Lettermans, is now available for sale. This property offers a unique opportunity to join the booming Mid City corridor, one of Baton Rouge’s most dynamic and walkable commercial districts. The vibrant community hub comprises over 400 businesses and 6,400 employees in the corridor. Ideal for businesses looking to capitalize on monument signage in a busy corridor, the property features ±120 ft of frontage. The property is well-suited for a variety of uses, including office or retail. Zoned Light Commercial and Transition. Contact Fabian Edwards at 985-974-8301 for more details and click here to view the listing.