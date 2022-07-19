Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: End cap suite in a high visibility strip center

This spacious 1,560-square-foot end cap suite was most recently leased by Liberty Loans. Previously, it was occupied by a Quiznos, which left behind an existing grease trap that may be functional. Co-tenants include Papa Johns, Foote Family Dental Care, and Posh Nails. The suite is well positioned for visibility on Highway 44, receiving approximately 23,529 daily traffic. The suite is located within five minutes of Airline Highway, I-10, and Gonzales’s new mixed-use development, Heritage Crossing. Because of its flexibility and location, this suite is an excellent opportunity for a variety of businesses. Click here to view full listing.