Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Downtown office with 24-space dedicated parking lot

Now available for sale, 830 Main St. is a unique ±6,000 SF standalone office building downtown, combining historic charm with modern amenities. The building comprises 20 offices, some suitable for conference rooms. The property has undergone recent upgrades such as a new roof and updated electrical systems within the last five years. It includes a detached 24-space private parking lot, boosting accessibility and convenience. Located on Main Street, it provides excellent frontage and visibility, easy access to I-110 and I-10, and proximity to downtown dining and attractions, making it an attractive investment opportunity with value-add potential. Call Josh McIntire at 225.424.9736 and click here to view the listing.