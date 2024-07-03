Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Development opportunity on Highway 44 in Gonzales   

This vacant land for sale on Highway 44 in Gonzales stands as a prime development opportunity. Located at the strategic corner of S. Burnside Avenue and E. Spillman Street, the office park features one constructed office building (not included in the sale) and over 100 parking spaces. Just ±1.5 miles from I-10 and close to major developments like Heritage Crossing and Conway, this location is undergoing significant growth. With the potential for additional office, retail or restaurant spaces, it’s an ideal choice for developers and investors seeking to capitalize on the area’s expansion and its proximity to rapidly developing residential and commercial projects. Contact Peter Laville for more information at 225.276.7561 and click here to view the listing.