Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Development land near Copper Mill in Zachary

Now available for sale, 19857 Old Scenic Hwy. is a ±11.30-acre development lot with exceptional potential for multifamily or townhome use. Zoned SPUD (Small Planned Unit Development), the land has great visibility along Old Scenic Highway (LA 964), with ±10,685 vehicles passing daily. Located in the growing city of Zachary, the site is close to popular hotspots like Copper Mill Subdivision and Golf Course, Copper Mill Elementary, Zachary Parkside Apartments, and Zachary Community Park. It is surrounded by national and local retail, ideal amenities for multifamily tenants. Contact Peter Laville at 225.276.7561 for more details and click here to view the listing.