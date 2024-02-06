Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Corner commercial building on Florida Blvd with 40,000 VPD

This standalone, ±6,800sqft office building on a highly visible corner along Florida Blvd sees over 40,000 vehicles daily. Situated on a ±0.92-acre lot, it features fresh asphalt, ample parking for dozens of cars, and 2-3 covered rear parking spots. Ideal for a medium-sized business or professional services firm, the interior is flexible for multiple suites, offering private offices, a large open area suitable for classes or cubicles, a conference room, a welcoming lobby, four restrooms, a spacious kitchen/breakroom, and storage rooms. Additional amenities include a remotely managed camera and security system, and potential signage placement by Summit Locations. Call Perry Musgrow 225-931-0943 or click here to learn more.