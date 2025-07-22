Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Cold storage facility near EXXON – bring offers

Strategically designed for high-volume seafood processing, this ±51,962 SF cold storage facility near EXXON offers unmatched functionality and infrastructure. SQF Level 3 certified and fully refrigerated, it features ±25,000 SF of freezer space, three -30° blast freezers, fully refrigerated docks, and processing rooms. All equipment and machinery are included. The site also offers a 3,000-gallon backup generator, liquid nitrogen tank, and a former rail spur. Most recently home to Baton Rouge Shrimp Co., this opportunity is ideal for operators or investors. The seller is motivated—bring all offers. Contact Fabian Edwards at 985.974.8301 or click here for additional information.