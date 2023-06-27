Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Class A turnkey medical space for sublease

Suite 200 at 6411 Perkins Road is available for sublease with a master term through 2033. This brand new (never occupied) Class A suite has been immaculately built out for medical use and comprises several exam rooms, a lobby/reception area, breakroom, and restroom. The full-service sublease also includes several common areas, including a conference room and terrace. The property is located on Perkins Road between Essen Lane and College Drive, directly across from Pennington Biomedical Research Center and about two minutes from Rouzan. Call Fabian Edwards at 985.974.8301 for more information. Click here to view listing.