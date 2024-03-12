Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Class A office & warehouse near Amazon

Class A Office and Warehouse space is now available for lease at 2105 Oak Villa Blvd., offering a sophisticated blend of professional and operational environments. The property features office spaces with private offices, desks, and collaborative areas alongside shared amenities like a conference room, gym, and outdoor grill/patio. Additionally, there’s a warehouse with interior and covered yard space, equipped with a 3-ton crane. Positioned near U.S. Hwy. 190 and the new Amazon fulfillment center, this location provides unparalleled connectivity and potential, perfect for companies aiming to thrive in a dynamic logistics and distribution area. Call Alex at 225.485.0238 and click here to view the listing.