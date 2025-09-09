Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Build-ready site near BTR Airport

Now available for sale, 3636 Harding Blvd offers a ±0.64-acre build-ready site featuring ±145 ft of frontage along Harding Blvd. Recent site improvements include a completed drive-thru with ATM installation and infrastructure in place for large, high-visibility electronic signage. Strategically located directly across from the Baton Rouge Airport, the property also provides easy access to I-10 North. Zoned C2 for Heavy Commercial use, this site is ideal for a range of high-traffic businesses. For additional details, click here or contact Lindsay Redhead at 225-938-3148.