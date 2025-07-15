Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Build-ready site for multi-tenant industrial development

Fronting Plank Road in Zachary, this ±4.59-acre site is under development as a two-building, multi-tenant industrial park. Site prep, dirt work, and retention are currently underway, and the build-ready site is available for purchase at $5.50/SF. The planned improvements are multi-tenant office/warehouse buildings measuring ±16,000 SF (Building 1) and ±12,000 SF (Building 2). Construction is set to begin on Building 1 in 2025, and it is currently available for pre-sale.

This project is ideal for an investor seeking a brand-new product with the stability of multiple industrial tenants serving the East Baton Rouge and Feliciana Parishes. Contact Alex Ruch or Peter Laville at 800.895.9329 or click here for more info.