Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Baton Rouge industrial portfolio

Now available for sale, this industrial building portfolio consists of 12 buildings all within ±5 minutes of each other. The buildings range from ±3,000 SF to ±6,500 SF and each have a dedicated parking lot. The properties present both value add and owner occupancy opportunities. The properties can be sold separately or together. Please view the Sale Brochure for a list of property addresses, portfolio pricing, and individual property pricing. Call Alex Ruch at 800-895-9329 for information on occupancy, touring and more, or Click here.

