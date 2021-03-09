Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Foreclosed high-profile land on Highland for sale

This bank-owned 3.2-acre tract of land is prominently located on Highland Road near I-10 and is directly adjacent to the Country Club of Louisiana. It is the last undeveloped, commercially zoned property along this stretch of Highland Road, and features approximately 462 feet of frontage directly on Highland. The property is already cleared and ready for development and is only .3 miles from the 92,000 daily traffic along I-10. The residential economic demographics surrounding the property are the strongest in the region, and the property is situated near south Baton Rouge’s most prominent developments. Call George to make your offer at 225.659.8654. View the listing here.