Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Bank-owned 170-room hotel off Airline

Now for sale, 9901 Gwenadele Ave. is a 170-room hotel on a ±2.71-acre lot with direct access to I-12 and prime frontage on Airline Highway. Approximately ±179,181 vehicles pass the interchange daily, with pylon signage visible from the interstate. Located near major destinations like Hammond Aire Shopping Center, Costco, Floor Decor, and All Star Lanes, the property benefits from steady visitor traffic. This three-story hotel features a pool and ample parking. Currently vacant, it offers a strong redevelopment opportunity in a highly desirable Baton Rouge location—ideal for investors and developers. Contact Jacob Loveland or Benji Azar at 800.895.9329, or click here for more details.