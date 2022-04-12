Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Adjacent Florida Boulevard properties for sale or lease

Now for sale or lease, these adjacent industrial properties have over 330 feet of frontage on Florida Boulevard and see over 19,000 vehicles per day. Each property consists of a large office warehouse building (14,896 to 17,500 square feet) with grade-level doors, 13.5’+ eave height, fenced yard space, and some equipment remaining for the lessee or purchaser. Up to 2.68 acres are available and one property features a private access road in the rear that connects to Convention Street. Formerly used as auto mechanic shops. Available individually or separately. Call Cole Brewton at 936.585,3132. Click here to view the full listing here.