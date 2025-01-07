Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: 90% occupied apartments near new Rouses

Now available for sale, 985 Monet Dr. is a 20-unit multifamily property located off Florida Boulevard near the new Rouses Markets location. The apartments are currently 90% occupied. The property features two 2-story apartment buildings with a shared parking lot and on-site laundry facility. Situated in a multifamily-dense area, this asset offers strong potential for new ownership to increase rents by leasing up vacancies and completing minor updates. It’s located in Flood Zone X, providing added security for long-term investment. With an excellent location and value-add opportunity, this property is ideal for investors. Contact Perry Musgrow at 225.931.0943 for more details and click here to view the listing.