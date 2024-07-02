Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: 76-acre development tract near I-12 and I-55

Now available for sale, this property features ±76.67 acres along Bankston Road and is a premier neighborhood development opportunity. It’s perfectly located just off Highway 190, within ±2 miles of I-55 and I-12, and less than ±3 miles from major retailers like Walmart and Chick-fil-A. Neighboring developments including Arlington Heights and Audubon Trace have added more than 400 homes, showcasing strong local demand and development potential. Proximity to top-rated schools, including Southeastern Louisiana University, boosts its appeal for families. This is an ideal investment in a growing area, with excellent access and promising demographics. It’s situated in flood zones X and A. Wetlands determination is not completed. Call Peter for more information at 225.276.7561 and click here to view the listing.