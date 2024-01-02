Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: 6 acres for sale off O’Neal Lane

There are now two adjacent ±3-acre lots for sale about 500 feet west of the signalized intersection of S. Harrell’s Ferry Road and O’Neal Lane. The lots feature ±392.58 feet of frontage of excellent visibility (±29,407 daily traffic). The tracts are zoned Rural and Light Commercial 1, presenting commercial or residential development possibilities. This location is less than a mile from Walmart, AMC Theatre, Ochsner Health Center, and the brand-new Aldi’s. The properties enjoy convenient access to several major roads including I-12, O’Neal Lane, Jones Creek Road, and George O’Neal Road. For more information, call Jacob Loveland at 225.460.0877. Click here to view listing.
