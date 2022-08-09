Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Underpriced downtown asset with a parking lot for sale

Gras Town Plaza is a three-story office building and secure gated parking lot in downtown Baton Rouge on the southeast corner of the N. 4th Street and Main Street intersection. (The parking lot could be used for future development.) It presents an opportunity for a buyer or business to occupy a portion of the building, or for an investor to add significant upside by leasing the remaining space and charging market rates for parking. Currently priced under comparable sales for similar buildings in the last 7 years and boasting 11,651 square feet of underutilized land, Gras Town Plaza is a great deal. View the full listing.