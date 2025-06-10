Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: 43,000-square-foot showroom/warehouse on Airline

Formerly home to Town & Country Furniture, this ±43,000 SF facility offers exceptional visibility with ±275 feet of frontage and ±43,064 daily traffic along Airline Highway. Available for sale or lease, the ±28,500 SF climate-controlled showroom boasts 10′ clear height, while the ±14,500 SF warehouse features 20–27′ clear heights and six 14′ roll-up doors. A ±4-acre laydown yard, monument signage, and strategic access to I-110, Florida Boulevard, and Greenwell Springs Road elevate its value. The property is zoned C2 (heavy commercial). The lease is offered on NNN terms. Contact Alex Ruch at 225.485.0238 for more details and click here to view the listing.