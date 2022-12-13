Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: 40,000 SF retail building next to Amazon now available

This 40,000-square-foot retail building sits on a 3.18-acre lot and is ideally located between the new 3,500,000-square foot Amazon fulfillment center and one of the most heavily traveled interchanges in the city—Airline Highway at Florida Boulevard (100,000 vehicles per day). With multiple points of access, over 180 parking spaces, and two loading docks, the building is a turnkey option for any large retail concept. Join the complete transformation happening at the former Cortana Mall site and put your business on the path of growth. Call Will Chadwick at 800.895.9329. Click here to view the full listing.