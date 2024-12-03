Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: 4-building specialty property for sale

Now for sale, 5029 Louisa Dr. offers significant potential for redevelopment, qualifying for state tax credits, or continued-use in Gentilly. This 4-building property includes two school buildings, a church, and a gym/parish hall. One building is currently leased to St. Benedict the Moor School, with the lease ending this spring. The site additionally features a spacious parking lot and a large courtyard ideal for community or recreational use. Located just minutes from US 90 and the UNO lakefront area, the property boasts excellent access, positioned to serve the growing needs of Gentilly. Contact Benji Azar at 504.289.7750 or Collin Guerra at 504.330.0055 for more details and click here to view the listing.