Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: 37,000-square-foot warehouse in Ascension

Construction will soon be underway on this planned ±37,000 SF Class A warehouse in the heart of Ascension Parish’s industrial corridor. Located on Lot 3 of Terminal Court, the building will offer concrete tilt-wall construction, 32’ clear height, five dock-high doors, and three-phase power—making it the only facility of its kind available in the area. The ±2.52-acre site will include a fully paved truck court, laydown yard, and ±12,500 SF of paved outdoor storage. Zoned Heavy Industrial, the property is ideal for a single-tenant operator seeking scale and efficiency. Contact Alex Ruch at 225-485-0238 or click here for more details.