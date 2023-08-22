Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: 34-acre development tract near Airline Highway

Now available for sale, 8324 Greenwell Springs is a ±34.42-acre undeveloped and mostly uncleared tract. The property is zoned A1 (Single Family Residential). The area demographics make the property well positioned for redevelopment as a residential neighborhood, multifamily complex, or retail center. It’s located just 1 minute from Airline Highway, a major thoroughfare connecting from Krotz Springs, through Baton Rouge, to New Orleans at Greenwell Springs Road. This property enjoys over 800 feet of frontage on highly trafficked Greenwell Springs Road (±23,051 daily traffic). Call Cole Brewton at 800.895.9329 or click here to view listing.