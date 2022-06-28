Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: 100 percent occupied Bluebonnet office investment

These fully occupied neighboring garden office buildings are now available for sale. The Class A buildings are highly visible along Bluebonnet Boulevard with a traffic volume of roughly 23,874 vehicles per day. 8460 Bluebonnet Blvd. consists of +/- 6,572 square feet divided into three leased condominium units. Owner-occupant opportunity is possible. 8480 Bluebonnet Blvd. consists of +/- 6,364 square feet divided into three leased condominium units. It features a fantastic tenant mix that includes construction, medical, law, marketing and finance. The buildings enjoy approximately 60 parking spaces. Call George Bonvillain at 800.895.9329. Click here to view the full listing.